Bangladesh suffer shock series defeat against Zimbabwe after nine years

Zimbabwe pulled off another magnificent chase in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Harare and sealed the series 2-0 with one match in hand by winning by five wickets. It was Zimbabwe's second consecutive 290-plus chase as they successfully chased down 304 the other day at the same venue. It was Zimbabwe's first series victory over Bangladesh in nine years.

Sikandar Raza once again starred with a terrific century, just like the first ODI. This time he found an ally in captain Regis Chakabva. Chakabva joined Raza in the middle when they were 49 for four chasing 291 but what followed was extraordinary.

The duo added a mammoth 201 off 169 for the fifth wicket and took the game away from Bangladesh. Chakabva got a rapid start and got his fifty off 36 balls. Raza, on the other hand, was more cautious and took a bit of time at the start.

Raza got to his second consecutive hundred off 115 balls and Chakabva got there shortly after - off 73 balls. The latter got out after getting the hundred. He hit 10 fours and two sixes en route to a superb 102.

Tony Monyunga, in at seven, struck some lusty blows to finish the game quickly - with 15 balls to spare. Raza was unbeaten on 117 off 127 with the help of eight fours and four sixes.

Tamim Iqbal came out with an aggressive mindset and retained the bulk of the strike inside the powerplay. He played some glorious shots and brought up his 55th Test fifty off just 43 balls. He added 71 off 11 overs with Anamul Haque for the first wicket with the latter only contributing 19. Tamim smashed ten fours and a six.

Anamul (20 off 25) soon followed his partner but he would consider himself slightly unlucky, being run out at the non-striker's end.

After the fall of the openers, Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto stitched a 50-run partnership for the third wicket before the former's favourite slog-sweep led to his downfall. Mushfiqur scored 25.

Shanto (38 off 55) got a start but yet again failed to convert it as he became Wessley Madhevere's second victim. Shanto was the fourth man to go with the current run rate hovering around five-an-over. The onus was on Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah to take the team to a commanding position.

Their partnership yielded 81 off 82 balls. Mahmudullah was very slow to get off the blocks while Afif was going pretty much at a strike-rate of 100. Afif got out in the 44th over when the score was 229 for five.

After reaching his fifty off 69 balls, Mahmudullah scored quickly and his last 30 runs came off 15 balls. He was the last man dismissed for 80 off 84 and Bangladesh posted 290 for nine after 50 overs.