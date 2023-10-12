Bangladesh score at the death to draw 1-1 against Maldives

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 07:34 pm

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

It was a dramatic finale as Bangladesh scored in the dying minutes of their FIFA World Cup qualifying first-round match at the Maldives National Stadium to draw the match 1-1 on Thursday.

But the men in red and green showed tremendous resilience to keep pushing for an equaliser and managed to do that in the 92nd minute thanks to Saad Uddin.

It was an inspired substitution from Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera as he brought on Saad Uddin in the 89th minute and he made an immediate impact, scoring within three minutes of coming on.

Bangladesh will play their second leg of the first round of this World Cup qualifier against Maldives on 17 October at home. 
A win there will take Bangladesh to the next round. 

