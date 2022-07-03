Bangladesh reach 60/4 in 7.4 overs before rain stops play

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 02:20 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 02:24 am

Bangladesh reach 60/4 in 7.4 overs before rain stops play

Asked to bat first in the first T20I in Roseau, Bangladesh started off pretty well against the West Indies but too many wickets have put a bit of pressure on the visitors before rain stopped play.

Opener Munim Shahriar was caught behind off Akeal Hosein in the first over of the match. Anamul Haque, in his comeback game, struck three boundaries before getting out leg-before on 16 off 10.

Bangladesh maintained a healthy run-rate and reached 46 for two at the end of the powerplay of five overs thanks to Shakib Al Hasan's big hitting. Litton Das couldn't get going at all and his miseries came to an end as he misread a slower short ball from Romario Shepherd and was caught at midwicket. Litton scored nine off 14.

Shakib was severe on Hayden Walsh Jr. in his first over but the leg-spinner had the last laugh as he got the prized wicket of the southpaw. With the help of two fours and as many sixes, Shakib played a breezy knock of 29 off 15.

Rain stopped play when Bangladesh were 60 for four in the 8th over. Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain are in the middle. 

