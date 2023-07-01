Bangladesh prepared to face Kuwait in Saff semifinal

Sports

BSS
01 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 12:31 pm

Related News

Bangladesh prepared to face Kuwait in Saff semifinal

Undoubtedly Kuwait is a strong team than Bangladesh, but Jamal Bhuyan and Co have the confidence of reaching the final of the championship following the results of group matches that boosted the confidence of booters before the crucial match.

BSS
01 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 12:31 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Motivated Bangladesh are prepared to face superior Kuwait in the first semifinal match of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

Undoubtedly Kuwait is a strong team than Bangladesh, but Jamal Bhuyan and Co. have the confidence of reaching the final of the championship following the results of group matches that boosted the confidence of booters before the crucial match.

Even though Kuwait is ahead in strength in contrast, Bangladesh will go to the field fight till the last whistle with an eye on the final.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference held today (Friday), Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan said: "We know that this tournament and this semi-final is still in our own hands. People of Bangladesh who support football, expect to see the team in the final. InshaAllah if we can get a positive result, then football hype will increase. We know Bangladeshi people follow football and we have to keep an eye on that too."

Referring to Kuwait as a strong opponent, Jamal said, "We know that Kuwait is a very good and strong team. They are playing the semi-finals as the best of the other group, but we have confidence as we have some players who know how to compete in the match and how to create pressure on the opponents. So, we are ready for this semi-final. We are physically a bit tired, but mentally we are 100 percent prepared for the semifinal."

The Bangladesh captain also wants to focus more on himself in the semi-finals.

"We have to play our own game. We have to look after ourselves. How to score goals, how to attack and how to defend the opponent - we have to keep an eye on these. So, I would say we have to look at ourselves first, otherwise, the match may become difficult for us," he added.

The midfielder said in the team meeting that they would discuss about this match and would definitely find a way to reach the finals because they are not only participating, but also want to do something good in the championship. The people of the country would watch this match and the Bangladesh captain is well aware of his job and wants to do well and have confidence in doing well in this semifinal.

Although Javier Cabrera's men have confidence to win the semi-final, but not too much confident. In this context, Jamal said although they have good confidence before the semi-finals, but overconfidence is not always good.

The Bangladesh captain said they have to respect Kuwait because they saw how Kuwait put India under pressure in the group stage. In the last practice today, they must discuss among themselves how to deal with Kuwait.

Bangladesh, who won the championship in 2003, earlier lost their opening game in Group B against Lebanon 2-0 but staged a brilliant fight back with a 3-1 win over Maldives before sealing a second-spot finish in the group with a 3-1 win against lowly Bhutan.

On the other hand, Kuwait, ranked 143 in FIFA ranking, opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Nepal, crushed Pakistan 4-0 drubbing before drawing 1-1 with tournament favourites host India.

T-sports will telecast the match live that kicks off at 4 pm (BST).

Football

SAFF Championship / bangladesh football team / Kuwait football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

19h | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

3d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

4h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh