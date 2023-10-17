Bangladesh keep World Cup dreams alive with win over Maldives

Bangladesh have qualified for the next round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after defeating the Maldives 2-1 at the Bashundhara Kings Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Rakib Hossain in the 11th minute and Foysal Ahmed Fahim in the 46th minute helped the hosts get the win.

For the Maldives, Aisam Ibrahim levelled things up in the 36th minute.

The match, which was free-flowing in the first half, became a very scrappy affair in the second half.

It saw two red cards as Mohamed Sohel Rana for Bangladesh (59th minute) and Ahnaf Rasheed for Maldives (94th minute) conceded them.

The hosts needed to do the tough work here as they held on with a man down for over half an hour in the second half.