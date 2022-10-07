Bangladesh field first against Pakistan; Shakib not playing

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the first match of the New Zealand tri-nation series in Christchurch. Regular captain Shakib Al Hasan is not playing and so Nurul Hasan turned up at the toss.

Bangladesh have picked an extra spinner in Nasum Ahmed in the absence of Shakib. They are going to retain the opening combination of Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman are the three seamers.

Pakistan have left out Khushdil Shah after a poor run. Mohammad Nawaz will bat at the lower middle order but can come up the order if needed. Haris Rauf will lead the pace attack which also feature Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (capt), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed