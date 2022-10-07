Bangladesh field first against Pakistan; Shakib not playing

Sports

TBS Report
07 October, 2022, 07:50 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 07:55 am

Related News

Bangladesh field first against Pakistan; Shakib not playing

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the first match of the New Zealand tri-nation series in Christchurch. Regular captain Shakib Al Hasan is not playing and so Nurul Hasan turned up at the toss.

TBS Report
07 October, 2022, 07:50 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 07:55 am
Bangladesh field first against Pakistan; Shakib not playing

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the first match of the New Zealand tri-nation series in Christchurch. Regular captain Shakib Al Hasan is not playing and so Nurul Hasan turned up at the toss.

Bangladesh have picked an extra spinner in Nasum Ahmed in the absence of Shakib. They are going to retain the opening combination of Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman are the three seamers. 

Pakistan have left out Khushdil Shah after a poor run. Mohammad Nawaz will bat at the lower middle order but can come up the order if needed. Haris Rauf will lead the pace attack which also feature Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani. 

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (capt), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The plastic waste road in Gazipur was constructed by LGED with technical support from Greenbud. Photo: Courtesy

Greenbud: When protecting the environment is the business

58m | Panorama
Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

20h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

12h | Videos
James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

12h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

12h | Videos
'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO