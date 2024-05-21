We should beat South Africa and Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup: Mashrafe

Sports

BSS
21 May, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:14 am

Related News

We should beat South Africa and Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup: Mashrafe

Apart from South Africa and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will get Nepal and the Netherlands in their group. Since two teams will move to the Super 8, Bangladesh need three wins to be in a safe position. 

BSS
21 May, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:14 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza believes that the national cricket team has the ability to beat at least one of the two big teams—South Africa and Sri Lanka—in their Group D fixture to move to the next round.

Apart from South Africa and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will get Nepal and the Netherlands in their group. Since two teams will move to the Super 8, Bangladesh need three wins to be at safe position. 

"We have the ability to beat South Africa and Sri Lanka and we did in the past. So, I think we should win against South Africa and Sri Lanka. At least we should beat one of them," Mashrafe said during a press conference on the Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Kabaddi tournament at the Bangladesh Olympic Association auditorium on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While Bangladesh won five out 16 T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, they have never beaten South Africa in this format despite playing eight matches against them.

"But we had won an away series against South Africa, even though that was an ODI series. So when we did it in the ODIs, that too on their own soil, why it should be tough to beat them in T20s?  I feel that they will at least win against either South Africa or Sri Lanka," he added. 

Mashrafe, the most successful captain in the country's history, hopes that the Tigers won't taste an upset against associate teams like Nepal and the Netherlands. 

"I have an experience that the people remain so much concerned when we play against associate nations. But if you fear about losing against them, it's not good totally. What I feel that we must beat one of South Africa and Sri Lanka and then beat two associate nations. If we want to move to the next round, we have to materialise it," he concluded

Top News / Cricket

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza / Bangladesh Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

13h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

12h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

2h | Videos
Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

4h | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

4h | Videos
Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

1h | Videos