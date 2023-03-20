Bangladesh begin campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

Hosts Bangladesh started their campaign in the five-nation South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Women's Championship' 2023 in style with an emphatic 8-1 goals victory over Bhutan in their first appearance at the floodlight Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur Monday evening.

Earlier in the tournament opener, India, riding on a hattrick by Shilji Shaji, made a flying start outplaying Nepal by 4-1 goals at the same venue Monday afternoon.

Shilji Shaji made a hattrick scoring three goals in the 10th, 40th and 81st minutes while Pooja netted the other goal for India in the 41st minute.

Barsha Oli netted the consolation goal for the Himalayan nation Nepal in the 54th minute.

Five countries, four from South Asia --- India, Nepal, Bhutan and hosts Bangladesh, along with European side Russia --are taking part in the nine-day meet, organized by SAFF, under the supervision of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in collaboration with UEFA.

In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will play Russia on March 22 at 3:15 pm, will face India on March 24 at 7:15 pm and will meet Nepal on March 28 at 3:15 pm.

After the league basis matches, the highest points holder team will be the champions.