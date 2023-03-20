Bangladesh begin campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

Sports

UNB
20 March, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 10:51 pm

Bangladesh begin campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

Five countries, four from South Asia --- India, Nepal, Bhutan and hosts Bangladesh, along with European side Russia --are taking part in the nine-day meet, organized by SAFF, under the supervision of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

UNB
20 March, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 10:51 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Hosts Bangladesh started their campaign in the five-nation South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Women's Championship' 2023 in style with an emphatic 8-1 goals victory over Bhutan in their first appearance at the floodlight Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur Monday evening.

Earlier in the tournament opener, India, riding on a hattrick by Shilji Shaji, made a flying start outplaying Nepal by 4-1 goals at the same venue Monday afternoon.

Shilji Shaji made a hattrick scoring three goals in the 10th, 40th and 81st minutes while Pooja netted the other goal for India in the 41st minute.

Barsha Oli netted the consolation goal for the Himalayan nation Nepal in the 54th minute.

Five countries, four from South Asia --- India, Nepal, Bhutan and hosts Bangladesh, along with European side Russia --are taking part in the nine-day meet, organized by SAFF, under the supervision of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in collaboration with UEFA.

In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will play Russia on March 22 at 3:15 pm, will face India on March 24 at 7:15 pm and will meet Nepal on March 28 at 3:15 pm.

After the league basis matches, the highest points holder team will be the champions.

Football

SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

11h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

13h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

9h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

6h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

7h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

12h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

12h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max