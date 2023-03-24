Russia thrash Bhutan at SAFF U17 Women's Championship

Anastasilla Chernousova slammed a brilliant hat-trick each as tournament favorite Russia thrashed lowly Bhutan by 9-1 goals in their second match of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship held today (Friday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

It was the second successive victory of Russia in the championship after beating Bangladesh by 3-0 goals in their tournament's opening match.

While it was the third consecutive defeats for Bhutan after they lost 1-8 to Bangladesh and 0-5 to Nepal.



The day's win saw Russia, moved top of the table with six points from two matches while all-lossers Bhutan yet to secure any points playing three outings.

In the proceeding, Anastasilla Chernousova slammed hat-trick with three goals in the 11th, 46th and 48th minutes and Eseniia Kadyntseva struck twice in the 45+4th and 59th minutes while Elena Golik, Anastasia Karataeva, Sofia Golovina and Polina Bogdanova supported them with a lone goal each for Russia in the 37th , 14th, 50th and 66th minutes respectively in the one-sided affairs.

Kira Naumova of Russia scored a suicidal goal in the 49th minute of the match.