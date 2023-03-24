Bangladesh pip India 1-0 to bring up second win at SAFF U17 Women's Championship

Sports

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 09:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh pip India 1-0 to bring up second win at SAFF U17 Women's Championship

The only goal of the match came in the 74th minute as India's Akhila Rajan headed the ball inside their own net.

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Photo: SportzWorkz
Photo: SportzWorkz

Hosts Bangladesh notched up their second win at the ongoing SAFF U17 Women's Championship by beating India 1-0 at the BSSS Mostofa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday. They returned to winning ways after getting blanked 3-0 by Russia in their second match.

The only goal of the match came in the 74th minute as India's Akhila Rajan headed the ball inside their own net.

More to follow..

Top News / Football

SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the past few months, Shakib has also been under the media spotlight as his name came up with people involved in controversial activities in the share market. Photo: AFP

Shakib controversy: Do celebrities need to have a moral compass?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Hong Kong heiress sues gallery owner over Banksy painting

10h | Splash
John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected

John Wick: Chapter 4 aiming $115 million debut at global box office

10h | Splash
Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

Remembering Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein: The pioneer of the montage

11h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

1d | TBS World
Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

18h | TBS Food
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

1d | TBS Face to Face
Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year