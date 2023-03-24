Bangladesh pip India 1-0 to bring up second win at SAFF U17 Women's Championship

Hosts Bangladesh notched up their second win at the ongoing SAFF U17 Women's Championship by beating India 1-0 at the BSSS Mostofa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday. They returned to winning ways after getting blanked 3-0 by Russia in their second match.

The only goal of the match came in the 74th minute as India's Akhila Rajan headed the ball inside their own net.

