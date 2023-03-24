Bangladesh pip India 1-0 to bring up second win at SAFF U17 Women's Championship
The only goal of the match came in the 74th minute as India's Akhila Rajan headed the ball inside their own net.
Hosts Bangladesh notched up their second win at the ongoing SAFF U17 Women's Championship by beating India 1-0 at the BSSS Mostofa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday. They returned to winning ways after getting blanked 3-0 by Russia in their second match.
More to follow..