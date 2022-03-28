BAF base Bangabandhu team become champion in T-20 cricket

Sports

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

BAF base Bangabandhu team become champion in T-20 cricket

Chief of the Bangladesh Air Force (Admin) Air Vice Marshal Md Sayeed Hossain, BBP, OSP distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest.  

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 07:49 pm
BAF base Bangabandhu team become champion in T-20 cricket

The inter-base T-20 cricket tournament of Bangladesh Air Force was held at BAF Birshreshtha Matiur Rahman base in Jashore on Monday.

The BAF base Bangabandhu team became champion in the final match defeating the Birshreshtha Matiur Rahman team. Soldier of the Bangabandhu team Laim Islam became the man of the tournament.   

Chief of the Bangladesh Air Force (Admin) Air Vice Marshal Md Sayeed Hossain, BBP, OSP distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest.  

The Air Commander of the host base Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, OSP, GUP inaugurated the tournament on 20 March. Some seven teams of the BAF took part in the nine-day cricket tournament.

Cricket

ISPR / BAF Inter-base T20 Tournament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

9h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

10h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

7h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

7h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

23h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy