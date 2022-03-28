BAF base Bangabandhu team become champion in T-20 cricket

The inter-base T-20 cricket tournament of Bangladesh Air Force was held at BAF Birshreshtha Matiur Rahman base in Jashore on Monday.

The BAF base Bangabandhu team became champion in the final match defeating the Birshreshtha Matiur Rahman team. Soldier of the Bangabandhu team Laim Islam became the man of the tournament.

Chief of the Bangladesh Air Force (Admin) Air Vice Marshal Md Sayeed Hossain, BBP, OSP distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest.

The Air Commander of the host base Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, OSP, GUP inaugurated the tournament on 20 March. Some seven teams of the BAF took part in the nine-day cricket tournament.