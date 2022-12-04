Presidential parade of 83 rd BMA long course held

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The presidential parade was organised on Sunday on the occasion of commissioning of cadets of the 83rd Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) long course at the BMA Parade Ground at Bhatiari in Chattogram.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the parade as the chief guest when she observed the parade and took salute.

Later, she handed over the prizes to the successful cadets.

Addressing the new army officers, she called upon them to serve the country and uphold the spirit of the War of Liberation.

Referring to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's speech at the concluding ceremony of the first batch's training at the BMA on 11 January, 1975, the PM called upon the young military officers to safeguard the country's sovereignty.

A total of 123 officers of the 83rd BMA long course have been commissioned after three years course. Of them, 102 are male and 15 female officers from Bangladesh Army while five are from Palestine and one from Sri Lanka.

Battalion Senior Under Officer Labib Johair Noor received the 'Sword of Honour' as the best all-around cadet, while Company Senior Under Officer SM Jahirul Islam got the 'Army Chief Gold Medal' for the best performance in military subjects.

