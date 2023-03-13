Avik creates history again, becomes first Bangladeshi to win back-to-back races on F1 track

Avik Anwar created history once again as he became the only Bangladeshi to win back-to-back races on an F1 track. He won the final race of the UAE Gulf ProCar Championship after previously winning Race 1 of Round 5 of the same championship last month. After the final race, he stood third in the overall standing.

"An abysmal season filled with bad luck comes to a glorious end with back-to-back wins," Avik told The Business Standard

Avik said the wins were very difficult, to say the least. In the first race, his car was on low fuel. According to the racer, winning that race was challenging mentally.

In the second race, Avik was chased down for 14 laps straight by Scott Diemler. But he eventually won the race.

"History has been created as I became the only Bangladeshi ever to not only win on this track but now back-to-back wins," added Avik.

Avik changed his racing team after round 2 and they had to go through a lot together since then. He applauded the VR1 Racing team for a brilliant job in the championship.

"We went through a lot together and VR1 Racing did a commendable job. They are a full Bangladeshi outfit so winning with them makes me feel more proud for our nation," Avik concluded.