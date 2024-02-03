Pakistan knock Bangladesh out to seal U-19 World Cup semi-final spot

Sports

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

Pakistan knock Bangladesh out to seal U-19 World Cup semi-final spot

Rohanat Doullah Borson's all-round performance was not enough to prevent the defeat.

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 09:32 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Ubaid Shah's fiery five-for sealed a semi-final spot for Pakistan as they beat Bangladesh by five runs in the Super Sixes match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Benoni on Saturday. 

Rohanat Doullah Borson's all-round performance was not enough to prevent the defeat. 

Bangladesh had to chase down the target of 156 inside 38.1 overs to stay ahead of Pakistan's net run rate but they couldn't do it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top-order dasher Jishan Alam (19 off 12) got off to a rollicking start but his innings was short-lived. 

Ubaid Shah's burst limited Bangladesh to 83 for six in the 20th over, leaving James and Rabby to do a tough job. 

The duo added 40 off 61 but Ubaid came back to get James (26 off 43) out. Captain Rabby fell soon and it was the last nail in the coffin.

Ubaid, brother of speedster Naseem Shah, battled through pain and left dropped catches behind to pick up a five-wicket haul. 

Borson and Sheikh Paevez Jibon shared eight wickets between them to fold Pakistan for 155 in 40.4 overs.

Arafat Minhas top-scored for Pakistan with 34 off 40 deliveries. Shahzaib Khan scored 26 off 67 deliveries. 

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Under 19 Team / ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

8h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1d | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

1h | TBS Today
Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

24m | Videos
Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

2h | Videos
MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

2h | Videos