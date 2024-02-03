Pakistan knock Bangladesh out to seal U-19 World Cup semi-final spot

Ubaid Shah's fiery five-for sealed a semi-final spot for Pakistan as they beat Bangladesh by five runs in the Super Sixes match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Benoni on Saturday.

Rohanat Doullah Borson's all-round performance was not enough to prevent the defeat.

Bangladesh had to chase down the target of 156 inside 38.1 overs to stay ahead of Pakistan's net run rate but they couldn't do it.

Top-order dasher Jishan Alam (19 off 12) got off to a rollicking start but his innings was short-lived.

Ubaid Shah's burst limited Bangladesh to 83 for six in the 20th over, leaving James and Rabby to do a tough job.

The duo added 40 off 61 but Ubaid came back to get James (26 off 43) out. Captain Rabby fell soon and it was the last nail in the coffin.

Ubaid, brother of speedster Naseem Shah, battled through pain and left dropped catches behind to pick up a five-wicket haul.

Borson and Sheikh Paevez Jibon shared eight wickets between them to fold Pakistan for 155 in 40.4 overs.

Arafat Minhas top-scored for Pakistan with 34 off 40 deliveries. Shahzaib Khan scored 26 off 67 deliveries.