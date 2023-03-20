Alonso gets his 100th F1 podium after penalty U-turn

Sports

Reuters
20 March, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 01:21 pm

Related News

Alonso gets his 100th F1 podium after penalty U-turn

The 41-year-old double world champion, enjoying a renaissance with his much-improved team, finished third in Jeddah but was demoted to fourth by a 10-second post-race penalty.

Reuters
20 March, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 01:21 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fernando Alonso was handed back the 100th podium of his Formula One career, and second in two races for Aston Martin, after a U-turn by officials hours after the finish of Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old double world champion, enjoying a renaissance with his much-improved team, finished third in Jeddah but was demoted to fourth by a 10-second post-race penalty.

The Spaniard was initially handed a five-second penalty for an error on the starting grid and another for failing to serve it properly -- the rear jack being in contact with the car before the five seconds were up.

That second penalty was then reversed when his team won a right to review after presenting new evidence to support their case.

"I am happy in the end with the result tonight and our second podium. We showed that we can be the second fastest team and we had good pace throughout the race," said Alonso in a team statement.

The new evidence included the minutes of the latest Sporting Advisory Committee meeting and video of "seven different instances where cars were touched by the jack while serving a similar penalty... without being penalised."

Stewards said the evidence called into question a supposed agreement between the teams and FIA that "touching the car in any way, including with a jack, would constitute 'working' on the car."

Alonso, who had celebrated on the podium before the demotion, had criticised the FIA for the delay in imposing the second penalty more than 30 laps after his pitstop.

"I think it's more an FIA poor show today, more than disappointment for ourselves," he said then.

"You can't apply a penalty 35 laps after the pitstop. They had enough time to really inform about the penalty. If I knew that, maybe I open 11 seconds to the car behind. Today we didn't put on a good show, I think, for our fans.

"They told me just five seconds in the first stint and I opened seven or eight. Then in the second there was no information at all, not even investigated."

The reversal meant Mercedes driver George Russell dropped back to fourth after appearing in the post-race news conference as third-placed finisher.

"The penalty on Fernando was harsh. They are deserving podium finishers today but I'll take an extra trophy," he said earlier.

Others

Lewis Hamilton / Formula One

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

4h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

6h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

2h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

5h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

5h | TBS Entertainment
Curiosity about Arav's identity

Curiosity about Arav's identity

5h | TBS Stories
How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max