Brad Pitt to star in new ‘Formula One’ movie

Brad Pitt in new 'Formula One' movie. Photo: Collected.

Brad Pitt and 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski are working on a new 'Formula One' movie. The project is in its pre-production stage. Plot details of the film have been shared by the director.

According to Kosinski, Pitt portrays a retired Formula One driver who decides to return to the sport in order to mentor a talented young driver, portrayed by Damson Idris. Pitt's character aims to achieve one last shot at glory on the racetrack alongside his protégé.

The film will also star Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies.