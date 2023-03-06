This is just the beginning, says evergreen Alonso

Sports

Reuters
06 March, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 12:09 pm

Related News

This is just the beginning, says evergreen Alonso

The evergreen Spaniard was even talking about future wins after finishing third in Sunday's Bahrain season-opener behind the Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen, also a double champion, and Sergio Perez.

Reuters
06 March, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 12:09 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Aston Martin are just getting started on a big adventure and for double world champion Fernando Alonso, back on the Formula One podium at 41 years old and in his 20th season, it seems too good to be true.

The evergreen Spaniard was even talking about future wins after finishing third in Sunday's Bahrain season-opener behind the Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen, also a double champion, and Sergio Perez.

Aston Martin, seventh in the championship last year, were suddenly second in the standings and beating both Ferrari and Mercedes.

"When you are P3 in race one, there are 22 (more) opportunities this season," Alonso said of a possible 33rd career victory.

"You know, anything can happen in 22 races with different conditions. And, you know I will try my best to have the opportunity. Maybe we need some help.

"Maybe this year, if there is this help or there is some retirements in front of us or some problems maybe it's more than a podium. So let's hope for that."

Alonso said he had the same feeling that he got from testing last month - "too good to be true."

The car had areas that needed improving but the project was still in its infancy, he added.

"This is just the beginning. You know, this is not the final car, this is just the starting car of this concept that we changed over winter.

"I think some of the top teams they just kept the philosophy that they had last year. Red Bull or Ferrari they kept more of the same shapes. Just, fine-tuning things and making perfection of that good baseline that they had.

"For us, it was much more difficult. We have to change 95% of the car. So, I guess there is more to learn from the car, and there is more to come on our side."

Alonso had started fifth but dropped to seventh after making contact at turn four of the opening lap with Canadian team mate Lance Stroll, who finished sixth despite breaking both wrists and a toe in a cycling accident two weeks earlier.

The Spaniard then fought back, passing the Mercedes of seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had already retired from third with a sudden loss of power.

Alonso said those fights may even have made Red Bull's domination look bigger than was really the case.

"On the final stint I had to pass Lewis and Carlos. So, all in all, I'm sure that you lose 10 or 15 seconds on all those battles.

"So if we are 40 seconds behind the leader, we could have been maybe 20 seconds, or 30 seconds," he said.

Others

Formula One

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

45m | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

10m | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

2h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

14h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

13h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

16h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college