Formula One: Drive to Survive's Season 6: Pitting facts against drama

Since its premiere in 2018, 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' has stirred the pot among the racing community, with some fans pointing out its penchant for amping up the drama of the sport. While these critiques hold some weight, they occasionally border on elitism, hinting at a desire to keep the sport's inner sanctum sealed from newcomers.

Despite these criticisms, the series is a vital part of Formula 1. It gives the audience a glimpse at the passion, strategy and rivalries behind the curtains.

Its sixth season is particularly noteworthy. It was refreshing to watch after the one-sided 2023 championship as it unveiled the untold stories behind Formula 1.

This season, 'Drive to Survive' dives into a collection of compelling stories from the previous year, ensuring no team (with the slight overlook of Alfa Romeo) is left behind. It kicks off with a bang, spotlighting Aston Martin's unexpected surge, AlphaTauri's difficult decisions and McLaren's swift resurgence.

The second episode stands out the most amongst the rest, offering a look into Nyck de Vries's struggles and Daniel Ricciardo's joyous return to Formula 1.

Daniel to Survive

Daniel Ricciardo's journey back to the track, highlighted in the "Fall From Grace" episode, encapsulates the essence of "Drive to Survive." Once the poster boy of success, Ricciardo's career trajectory post-Red Bull has been anything but smooth.

Yet, his unwavering determination and love for racing shine through, offering an intimate glimpse into the sacrifices and decisions that define a racer's life.

The missing Bull

Season six surprisingly glosses over the monumental success of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, as well as the unfolding narrative of Sergio Pérez's challenging season. Despite being the focus throughout the year, the series offers little more than a fleeting glance at Red Bull's record-shattering achievements and the compelling dynamic within the team.

Verstappen's extraordinary stats, including leading over a thousand laps, and amassing the highest points in a season, barely find their echo in the series' narrative.

Moreover, the stark contrast between the seasons of the Red Bull drivers—Verstappen's dominance versus Pérez's struggles—remains largely unexplored. This oversight is all the more puzzling given the series' access to the Red Bull camp and its in-depth coverage of subsidiary team AlphaTauri's challenges.

While 'Drive to Survive' faces the daunting task of condensing an entire season of racing into 10 episodes, the decision to sideline what could arguably be considered the heart of the 2023 season—Verstappen's and Pérez's diverging paths—feels like a missed opportunity.

This significant gap in the storytelling not only leaves viewers wanting more but also suggests a curious neglect of a storyline ripe with drama.

Hailton's Leap of Faith to a Ferrari pit stop

In episode six, titled 'Leap of Faith,' the series dives into Lewis Hamilton's pivotal contract negotiations with Mercedes amid the team's challenges. This episode stands out for its candid exploration of the doubts and decisions that shaped a critical period for Hamilton and Mercedes.

As the episode unfolds, it juxtaposes Mercedes' struggles against Aston Martin moving forward. It hints at Hamilton's rumoured to switch to Ferrari, adding layers of intrigue and anticipation.

The heart of the episode lies in intimate discussions between Hamilton and Mercedes' team principal Toto Wolff, revealing their mutual determination to overcome the car's shortcomings and Hamilton's quest for an eighth championship title.

Hamilton's reflection on the importance of these formative years and Wolff's acknowledgement of Hamilton's role in the team's future highlight a deep-seated loyalty.

Yet, the episode is a little ironic with the revelation of Hamilton's potential move to Ferrari, casting a shadow over their commitments. Hamilton's declaration of Mercedes as his "home" and "family" resonates with a note of uncertainty, given the unexpected turn of events.

Haas he had enough?

Season six puts a spotlight on Guenther Steiner's story, Haas's team principal, highlighting the inner dynamics and struggles of lower-ranked Formula 1 teams. This season poignantly follows Steiner's challenging final months at Haas, focusing on episodes 'The Last Chapter' and 'Red or Black.'

It paints a stark contrast between Haas's struggles and Williams's upward trajectory under James Vowles, emphasising Steiner's deep involvement amidst Haas's stagnant performance.

Steiner's frustration is vivid as he confronts the VF-23 car's developmental standstill, summing up his feelings with: "The lemon has been squeezed; there's no more juice in it." A reflective visit to Mattia Binotto's vineyard symbolises Steiner's contemplation of life beyond Formula 1, bringing out his personal thoughts amongst professional turmoil.

The season reaches an emotional peak as Steiner has a frank discussion with Gene Haas, leading to the announcement of Steiner's departure—a moment that signifies both an end and a new beginning. 'Drive to Survive' masterfully captures these moments, offering a rich, humanised view of the Formula 1 world.

Simplified Singapore

In episode eight, Carlos Sainz's remarkable win in Singapore is given surprisingly little attention, which is quite disappointing, especially since it was Ferrari's only Grand Prix victory of the season not achieved by Red Bull. The episode fails to delve into the interesting tactics used by Sainz, such as intentionally slowing down to bring Norris closer for defensive manoeuvres against George Russell.

This strategic play, crucial to Sainz's victory, is completely overlooked, missing an opportunity to highlight the intricacies of racing strategy.

Season six of 'Drive to Survive' captures the intricacies of Formula 1, striking a delicate balance between genuine portrayal and box-office entertainment. Despite its imperfections, the series plays a crucial role in expanding F1's reach, reminding viewers of the fiery spirit of the individuals beneath the helmets.

As it paves the way for future instalments, 'Drive to Survive' offers both longtime enthusiasts and newcomers a unique perspective on the thrills of peak motor racing. However, the series has not been without its critics, particularly regarding its tendency to dramatise events and manipulate sound for storytelling effects.

Yet, it's essential to recognise 'Drive to Survive' for what it truly is—a mix of entertainment and insight rather than a documentary strictly adherent to factual accuracy.