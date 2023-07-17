All hail Alcaraz as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

Sports

Reuters
17 July, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 12:15 am

Related News

All hail Alcaraz as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

The 36-year-old Serbian had been indestructible on Wimbledon's Centre Court for a decade but on Sunday he finally met his match as he ran out of ideas to stop young gun Alcaraz from hurtling towards the title.

Reuters
17 July, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 12:15 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men's tennis as he ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at Wimbledon with a rip-roaring 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory to win the All England Club title for the first time on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serbian had been indestructible on Wimbledon's Centre Court for a decade but on Sunday he finally met his match as he ran out of ideas to stop young gun Alcaraz from hurtling towards the title.

After the 20-year-old had broken for a 2-1 lead in the fifth set with a stupendous passing shot winner, Djokovic's racket felt the full force of his anger as he smashed it against the wooden net post to leave it in a mangled mess.

That earned Djokovic a second warning in the match, with the Serb also being cautioned earlier for taking too much time to launch into his serves.

But all that distraction failed to throw an inspired Alcaraz off course as he became the youngest man in 37 years to win the gilded Challenge Cup after Djokovic scooped a forehand into the net, leaving the Spaniard to collapse on to his back in his moment of triumph.

Others

Carlos Alcaraz / Novak Djokovic / wimbledon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September