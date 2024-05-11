Djokovic 'fine' after being hit on head with water bottle at Rome Open

Sports

AFP
11 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 03:47 pm

Related News

Djokovic 'fine' after being hit on head with water bottle at Rome Open

World number one Djokovic was left crouched on the ground in agony as the bottle struck him on the back of the head as he greeted fans on centre court at the Foro Italico.

AFP
11 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 03:47 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic insisted he was "fine" and ready to play Sunday after being hit on the head by a water bottle as he signed autographs following his second-round win at the Rome Open.

World number one Djokovic was left crouched on the ground in agony as the bottle struck him on the back of the head as he greeted fans on centre court at the Foro Italico.

"Thank you for the messages of concern," Djokovic wrote Saturday on X, the former Twitter. "This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 36-year-old had gotten off to a winning start in the Italian capital, beating France's Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the third round.

He will face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo next as the Serb warms up for the French Open with a great chance to add to his six titles in Rome, where only Rafael Nadal has won more with 10.

Others

Tennis / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Resolution passed to recognize Palestine as a full member of the United Nations

Resolution passed to recognize Palestine as a full member of the United Nations

1h | Videos
Foreign investors will come back

Foreign investors will come back

1h | Videos
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

1d | Videos
US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

5h | Videos