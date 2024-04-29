Alcaraz playing pain-free but hasn't regained full trust in forehand

Sports

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 04:39 pm

Related News

Alcaraz playing pain-free but hasn't regained full trust in forehand

"When I want to hit a forehand hard, I'm asking myself how the arm will react. It's there in my mind," the world number three said.

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 04:39 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz said he is playing pain-free at the Madrid Open following an arm injury that derailed the start of his claycourt season but the defending champion still has some lingering doubts about his forehand.

The 20-year-old successfully defended his Indian Wells title last month and then reached the Miami Open quarter-finals before injuring his right forearm during a practice session in Monaco.

Alcaraz, who missed the Monte Carlo and Barcelona tournaments before making a comeback in Madrid, said he had tweaked his style slightly on the advice of his coach "Juanqui" - Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"When I want to hit a forehand hard, I'm asking myself how the arm will react. It's there in my mind," the world number three said after beating Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-3 6-3 in the third round on Sunday.

"Juanqui tells me to go with a relaxed hand and that's what I do.

"I still don't trust 100% the forearm. I have doubts, it's just in my head. I love competing, so from time to time I want to go hard and I think about it.

"I can't say that I play at a lower percentage, I play differently. You're used to seeing me push my forehand to 200% several times in matches. Juanqui tells me I don't need to go that far.

"I'm happy with my game and with the ball's trajectory. I'm moving well, feeling good and I have no pain. I just need time to let these thoughts go away."

Others

Carlos Alcaraz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

4h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

7h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

2h | Videos
How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

3h | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

4h | Videos
This is a fight to ensure safe food!

This is a fight to ensure safe food!

5h | Videos