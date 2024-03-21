Alana kings over Bangladesh as Australia women notch up big win in 1st ODI

Alana King and Annabel Sutherland starred for Australia women as they thumped Bangladesh by 118 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

Bangladesh squandered an early upper hand after a below-par bowling performance in the second half of the innings. The target was 214 for Bangladesh which was always going to be a tough task against a varied Australian attack.

Chasing 214, Bangladesh were all-out for a meagre 95 and three of the batters were run out. Only three batters - Sobhana Mostary (17 off 38), Murshida Khatun (10 off 24) and skipper Nigar Sultana (27 off 64) - reached double figures.

The Tigresses lost their last five wickets for just 12 runs.

Ashleigh Gardner, who earlier scored a vital 32, was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps. Australia's new-ball bowlers Megan Schutt and Kim Garth shared three wickets between them. King was exceptionally economical with her figures reading 10-3-12-1.

Earlier, King and Sutherland powered Australia to 213-7 after 50 overs.

The visitors were reduced to 48-4 after Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter were all over Bangladesh.

But useful partnership for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth wickets saw Australia breach the 200-run mark.

Australia's number seven Sutherland hit five boundaries in her sublime knock of 58 off 76 deliveries. Her innings was one of the reasons why Australia could score 213 from 146-7.

King, whose previous best score was 28* in ODIs, blasted 46* off 31 coming in at number nine. She scored 28 out of the 29 runs Australia smashed in the 50th over. She hit two boundaries and five sixes.

The five sixes she hit was the highest by any Australian in the format.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nahida Akter (53) went past Salma Khatun's record and is now the highest wicket-taker in ODIs.