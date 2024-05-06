Tigresses go down again as India take 4-0 lead in T20I series

Bangladesh women's cricket team failed to deliver with the bat again as they succumbed to a massive 56-run defeat via DLS method in the rain-hit fourth T20I of the five-match series against India in Sylhet.

Chasing a daunting 125 in a 14-over match, the hosts crumbled under pressure and never looked like going anywhere close to the target.

Their slow-go approach meant they were always going to fall short big time as the required run rate kept soaring.

Dilara Akter, who had one good contribution in the series, scored 21 off 25 deliveries.

Only two other batters - Rubya Haider (13 off 17) and Shorifa Khatun (11 off 11) reached double figures.

Debutant Asha Sobhana and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets each.

Four out of India's top five batters had great contributions as the visitors posted 122-6 after 14 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for the Indian side with 39 off 26, laced with five boundaries.

Smriti Mandhana (22 off 18), Dayalan Hemalatha (22 off 14) and Richa Ghosh (24 off 15) scored quite quickly to help India set a stiff target for India.

Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan shared four wickets between them.