Tigresses go down again as India take 4-0 lead in T20I series

Sports

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 08:15 pm

Related News

Tigresses go down again as India take 4-0 lead in T20I series

Chasing a daunting 125 in a 14-over match, the hosts crumbled under pressure and never looked like going anywhere close to the target.

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 08:15 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh women's cricket team failed to deliver with the bat again as they succumbed to a massive 56-run defeat via DLS method in the rain-hit fourth T20I of the five-match series against India in Sylhet. 

Chasing a daunting 125 in a 14-over match, the hosts crumbled under pressure and never looked like going anywhere close to the target.

Their slow-go approach meant they were always going to fall short big time as the required run rate kept soaring.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dilara Akter, who had one good contribution in the series, scored 21 off 25 deliveries. 

Only two other batters - Rubya Haider (13 off 17) and Shorifa Khatun (11 off 11) reached double figures.

Debutant Asha Sobhana and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets each.

Four out of India's top five batters had great contributions as the visitors posted 122-6 after 14 overs. 

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for the Indian side with 39 off 26, laced with five boundaries. 

Smriti Mandhana (22 off 18), Dayalan Hemalatha (22 off 14) and Richa Ghosh (24 off 15) scored quite quickly to help India set a stiff target for India.

Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan shared four wickets between them.

 

Top News / Cricket

India Women's Cricket Team / Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

10h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

3h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

3h | Videos
What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

6h | Videos