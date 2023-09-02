Afghanistan 'obvious' favourites in Bangladesh game: Trott

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 02:05 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Afghanistan cricket team coach Jonathan Trott believes they are the 'obvious' favourites in Sunday's clash against Bangladesh. Trott was asked in the pre-match press conference who were the favourites in their Asia Cup opener.

"Obviously Afghanistan," Trott answered pointing at the Afghanistan badge on his jersey upon further questioning.

Trott has his reasons for such a confident answer. His team recently beat Bangladesh in the ODI series in Bangladesh for the first time in their history. Besides that, Bangladesh after losing their first game to Sri Lanka, will be under tremendous pressure which will be the Tigers' 'do-or-die' match.

"Both of our games are going to be tough. But focusing on the Bangladesh game first, we know that they're going to be desperate to win, obviously. And it's our job to match their intensity and also the desire to win," Trott said.

"We play good cricket at times. We need to be more consistent and put together a good hundred overs. Or close to a hundred overs. No one's ever going to do it perfectly. So, I don't think, no, there is any advantage when it comes to that," he added.

Afghanistan have played both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka recently and Trott believes it will help the teams to bring out their best and high-quality cricket in the Asia Cup.

"We played Sri Lanka in a series. And we played Bangladesh in a series. And we beat Bangladesh for the first time in Bangladesh, which is a good achievement. So the teams will know each other really well, and we will have played each other a lot. So, I expect and I predict some high-quality cricket, and some tough cricket, which is good for the development of all three countries."

For Afghanistan, it is a privilege to be at the Asia Cup, said Trott. And the team wants to do well and prepare well for the upcoming World Cup.

 

"There's so much history in the competition. So many great players. Fantastic historic cricketing nations. So, it's a real feather in the cap for the Afghan side. If we can do really well and prepare well for the World Cup as well."

Trott was asked whether Afghanistan could win the Asia Cup this time. And his simple answer was "Hope so."

