Afghanistan head coach Trott feels Bangladesh have 'advantage' as home team in Mirpur Test

Afghanistan head coach Jonathon Trott termed Bangladesh as an absolute favourite but put faith in their training methodd and hard work to spring a surprise in the one-off Test, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"I think any team playing at home will have a bit of advantage. I think certainly that a team has played more Tests by a long stretch will also have a bit of advantage. It doesn't mean tomorrow they will play better than us," Trott said as his side gear up to take on Bangladesh.

"We prepared really well. I feel the players have trained exceptionally well. They are excited to play a Test in Bangladesh. Whatever has happened in the past, whoever is favourites or the conditions, it is all about what happens tomorrow and who does it the best. It is my job to make sure everyone is ready for the Test starting tomorrow."

Though Afghanistan won the only Test between the two sides so far in 2019, they are not the same team at this moment. Rashid Khan, the architect of their victory with an 11-wicket haul in that Test has been rested. Also, Afghanistan last played a Test match two years ago against Zimbabwe.

Only four players remain from that squad that won against Bangladesh. They have talented players but they have to form their middle-order batting and bowling with debutants.

"There's a lot of guys who haven't been involved in ODIs, not that much or not at all. So international cricket is pretty new for them as well. It is exciting but a challenge for them too. As a coach the exciting thing is to see young players coming through and seeing what international cricket is all about. It is going to be tough certainly at the Test stage. Coming to Bangladesh, it is always a challenge for any cricket team," Trott revealed.

"It is very difficult to replace a guy like Rashid. He has vast experience in playing all around the world in different competitions, and different variations of the game. He has played Test cricket. So yes, that's obviously missed. But I think him having time off, obviously there's a lot of cricket coming up. Asia Cup and World Cup is coming up. I certainly see this time off for him now to get his back sorted out, with a view to the future, in the competitions in a few months time," Trott said.

Trott a former England international has seen the rise of 'Bazball' in the current England Test team. It's a brand of cricket inspired by their coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum where they play relentless attacking cricket. Since Afghanistan are known to play attacking cricket in the shorter formats, Trott was asked whether they can replicate it in the Test format.

"I think it is up to the players to play the normal game. As a head coach, you also need to be realistic with regards to the players that you have. The type of intent that you want to have as a side. The style of play depends on the type of players. You can't be able to adjust do both - attack at times and defend at times," he said.

Reminding everyone of the volume of cricket England play, he urged for more Tests to develop their own brand of cricket.

"I also think that the more Tests you play, the more you realise your best way of playing. England play a lot of Tests. This is our first Test in 27 months. So you have to be realistic with regards to how the guys are going to play the type or brand of cricket. That develops itself. It can't be forced. Hopefully we will see Afghanistan play more Tests."