Afghanistan coach hopes to beat Bangladesh 3-0 after sealing ODI series

TBS Report, from Chattogram
08 July, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 11:42 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott hoped his team will beat Bangladesh 3-0 after sealing the ODI series on Saturday. He also said they are not getting too hyped up on their first-ever ODI series victory over Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh are a good side. They haven't lost here for how many years? Eight years? Well that's nice to have something in common with England. We can hopefully get 3-0," Trott said after the emphatic 142-run victory.

"It is important that we focus on the next game as well. Don't get too wound up or hyped up. We can't rest on our laurels if we want to improve as a side looking ahead to the Asia Cup and World Cup. When you go to competitions and Cups, you need to keep winning," he added.

Trott was disappointed after the one-off Test last month but that made him realise that they had to improve their game in red-ball cricket.

"I arrived in Bangladesh obviously disappointed with the way the Test went. We learned as a side. We realised how much progress Bangladesh has made in all areas of the game. We needed to be at the top of our game to come here and compete."

The visitors rode on twin tons by the openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran to seal the series. The duo batted for more than 35 overs building a record partnership.

"I was obviously very happy with how it was going, especially the shots that they played. It was certainly on a wicket that we saw when you bowl well, you can create some pressure. Little variable bounce. We were going to bat first if we won the toss, having looked at the weather. There was no rain. There wasn't as much grass as the previous match. I think the way that Gurbaz played in his natural attacking style, while Ibrahim was a nice foil at the other side. Gurbaz didn't have to worry about another new batsman at the other end. It was a good sort of dove-tailing if you like. I was happy with the first 35 overs."

Trott denied making any comment on Tamim's retirement as he only focuses on his dressing room.

"I don't want to comment on Bangladesh. I am just worried about our change room. There seems to have been a lot of media attention. I don't know if it affected the players. They are a very experienced side so I don't think it would have (affected Bangladesh)."

