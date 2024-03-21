Zainul masterpieces fetch $660,400 in NYC auction

Prominent Bangladeshi artist Zainul Abedin's artworks have always been a timeless part of the country's culture. This time some of these artworks have gone global gaining a recognition so rightly deserved.

Two very famous pieces made by the artist were sold in an art auction hosted by Sotheby's, an art company based in New York, United States. The auction of Modern & Contemporary South Asian Art on 20 March, saw record sales figures for two of Zainul Abedin's artworks.

The art pieces titled 'The Santhal Couple' and another titled 'Sitting Lady' were sold for US$660,400 collectively. The news was confirmed by an Instagram post by 'Sotheby' and another South Asian Art page named 'South Asian Artwork.'