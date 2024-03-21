Zainul masterpieces fetch $660,400 in NYC auction

Splash

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:33 pm

Related News

Zainul masterpieces fetch $660,400 in NYC auction

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:33 pm
Zainul masterpieces fetch $660,400 in NYC auction

Prominent Bangladeshi artist Zainul Abedin's artworks have always been a timeless part of the country's culture. This time some of these artworks have gone global gaining a recognition so rightly deserved.
Two very famous pieces made by the artist were sold in an art auction hosted by Sotheby's, an art company based in New York, United States. The auction of Modern & Contemporary South Asian Art on 20 March, saw record sales figures for two of Zainul Abedin's artworks.
The art pieces titled 'The Santhal Couple' and another titled 'Sitting Lady' were sold for US$660,400 collectively. The news was confirmed by an Instagram post by 'Sotheby' and another South Asian Art page named 'South Asian Artwork.'

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

art

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

15h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

14h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

1d | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

4h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

6h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

5h | Videos
All you need to know about IPL 2024

All you need to know about IPL 2024

8h | Videos