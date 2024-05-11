Blossoms of Existence: Harmony rooted in hues

The four walls are divided in two — or so the layout of the art pieces would imply. On two sides are the works of Rokeya Sultana, and opposite to hers are the works of Maksuda Iqbal Nipa.



On the simple and subtle tones of the brown walls, the grand paintings stand out. Each beckon you to stand and decipher their message.



On one side, guests debate whether the figure painted is an elephant or a person; on the other side, guests discuss the cultural influences of art in Bangladesh. The labour these two accomplished artistes put into crafting their creations lent itself naturally to mingling and discussions.



Among these conversations, new friendships were made, in the backdrop of the age-old friendship between Bangladesh and Japan.

Photo: Courtesy

On 9 May, Japan Tobacco International Bangladesh Limited hosted the exhibition 'Blossoms of Existence' at the Japan Embassy, with Iwama Kiminori, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh, as the Special Guest.



Even though the gallery was divided with the work of the two artistes, their art came together, bringing harmony to the room; which perfectly fit the theme for the event.



Artiste Rokeya Sultana is an internationally recognised printmaker and painter, who graduated from Bangladesh College of Arts and Crafts in 1980, and completed her Masters in Printmaking at Visva Bharati, Shantiniketan, India, in 1983.



"I believe art has no language or boundaries," she mentioned during the ceremony, adding, "it's a matter of perspective of the audience and what message they take from the art. But each art can be used to spread peace."

Photo: Courtesy

On her side of the gallery, flows of colours and etching were a dominant theme, while some incorporated prints.



One piece that caught the attention of the audience was 'Relation,' where the hues of red and yellow blend together, yet create a definite image of a woman who almost seems to be flowing. Despite using such warm colours, Sultana's technique instills a feeling of peace.



One of my favourite pieces from her works was 'Flow of life - 5.' The faint hues of yellow and a deep blue come together on a backdrop of light blue, reminiscent of the midday sun among the clouds.



Artiste Maksuda Iqbal Nipa received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drawing and Painting in 1996. Her work led her to the Aichi University of Education in Japan in 2002, where she pursued her post-graduate research in oil painting.



"I have learned through Japanese life and culture that nothing is small; every single thing is important. I have seen that a single family can keep their traditions for many years, generation by generation. They put their heart and soul into it," she said.



She further discussed how the medium of oil paint, which she used, "is practiced less and less these days."



Though she is inspired by the works of Kandinsky and Mondrian, seeing her piece 'Tranquil surrender', Mark Rothko's technique with colour field comes to mind. The transition of blues upon a canvas of approximately 9.5x6.5 feet was absolutely meant for a canvas of such a grand size.



Looking at the hues of the cool blue is almost like staring at a clear blue sky, and it is hard to take your eyes off it due to the feeling of serenity it will evoke.





Another noteworthy piece, 'Summer Haze' displays shades of yellow and orange, with specks of blue, which truly captures the essence of the title. The bright warm tones and the texture engages the eye, while the specks of blue contrasts it with a sense of relief.



Ambassador Kiminori commented, "the cultural exchange between Japan and Bangladesh will be a very effective instrument in strengthening bilateral relations. This exhibition not only showcases artistic talent but also embodies the spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding."



The Chief Guest, Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Private Industry and Investment, echoed similar sentiments. During the inauguration he stated, "taking time off to talk about culture and art is very important; this is actually what bonds people together."



The exhibition will be open to the public from 10 May to 16 May, Sunday to Thursday, from 10 AM till 7 PM. On Friday and Saturday, it will be open from 3 PM to 8 PM. It will be held at the Annex building of the Japan Embassy and visitors must show a photo ID to enter.















