Your favourite stars are coming to the big screen this Eid

Cinema, to many, is the main mode of entertainment during the Eid festival. So, producers and directors take up this opportunity to bring good movies to the big screen for your entertainment.

So we have curated a list of the up-and-coming Eid movies to hit the theatres.

Priyotoma

Shakib Khan's 'Priyotoma' is the most talked about movie this Eid-ul-Adha, directed by Himel Ashraf and produced by Almad Adnan, under the Versatile Media banner.

Shakib, as usual, plays the lead in the movie, including Idhika Paul, Kazi Hayat, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Elina Shammi, Shahid Nabi, etc, in the other roles.

The movie is about the crises of a middle-class family in our social structure.

Surango

Afran Nisho's debut film 'Surango,' – one of the most anticipated movies to come out this Eid – is directed by Raihan Rafi. The film stars Tama Mirza as Nisho's co-star.

Surango is jointly produced by Alpha Eye Studios and Chorki.

Surango's half-minute teaser shows a theft similar to real theft that took place in 2014 where the thieves dug a tunnel into the bank vault, at a Sonali Bank branch in Kishoreganj. Nisho's performance and look – revealed in the teaser – inspire enthusiasm because the audience is already finding similarities with a real-life event.

Casino

Saikat Nasir's 'Casino' is being talked about a lot these days, produced by Simplex Entertainment. The movie is about standing against money laundering and gambling.

Nirab Hossain, Shabnam Bubli, Taskin Rahman and others acted in the movie.

Prohelika

A brand new Chayanika Chowdhury-directed movie, 'Prohelika,' is coming out this Eid. It was produced by Jamal Hussain under the Rangan Music banner.

Besides Mahfuz Ahmed, Shabnam Bubli and Nasir Uddin Khan in the lead roles, Rashed Mamun Apu, AK Azad Setu and others will be seen in it.

Mahfuz returned to acting in a film after eight years through Prohelika. However, the movie's storyline has not been made public yet but the teaser shows love and mystery in the movie. Although a love story, the audience can expect some mystery in it.

Laal Shari

Apu Biswas will make her debut as a producer through 'Laal Shari.' This will be the only government-funded movie to come out this Eid. Directed by Bandhan Biswas, it was produced by Apu Joy Films.

Apu Biswas, Symon Sadiq, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Sumit Sengupta, Dilruba Doyel, Rashed Mamun Apu, Shahed Ali, etc, acted in various roles in the movie.

As the title suggests, the movie is about the traditional 'Taatshilpa' of Bangladesh; it is about the 'taat' weavers of our country, also highlighting the fading glory of our popular 'Jamdani.'

Apart from these, Monowar Hossain starrer 'Bhondo', directed by Montazur Rahman Akbar, was also supposed to be released this Eid. But the unavailability of theatres in the country, especially during the Eid festival, caused its release to be stalled.

Some other movies have withdrawn from their Eid release at the last minute despite the announcement.