Arfan Nisho’s ‘Surongo’ teaser revealed

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 04:33 pm

Arfan Nisho’s ‘Surongo’ poster. Photo: Collected
Arfan Nisho's 'Surongo' poster. Photo: Collected

Popular director Raihan Rafi took to social media to release the teaser of his upcoming film 'Surongo'. The teaser offers a first look at Arfan Nisho's debut attempt on the big screen.

The teaser so far has amassed more than 2,00,000 views on social media platforms. As the eerie background music and powerful graphics introduce us to Nisho, who is prepared to unearth something from a tunnel's dark recesses, it exudes an air of mystery as to what he is searching for. The teaser's final scene features a dead body and it beckons further questions as to who the corpse is and how it ended up there.

Surongo will hit theatres across Bangladesh during the upcoming Eid.

 

