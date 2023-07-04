Surongo is merely the beginning for Nisho

Afran Nisho's debut movie 'Surongo' was released during Eid-ul-Adha in 28 theatres throughout the country.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, Nisho-starrer Surongo is among the two most heavily discussed movies this Eid (the other one is Shakib Khan's 'Priyotoma').

Since the first day of release, Surongo has captivated the audience.

The movie is about Masud (played by Nisho) boring a tunnel possibly to rob a bank. Fans on social media have been vocal about Nishos's smooth performance and his ability to effortlessly blend into the character. In the relatively few theatres where the movie is being screened, nearly every theatre is housefull.

Even Nisho himself visited the theatre to view the film with the audience while closely observing their facial expressions and also talking to them after. Understandably, he exudes a lot of enthusiasm for his first film.

"I have been nothing short of overwhelmed by the audience's reaction to my debut movie. It helps me to forget the hardships and suffering I experienced while filming the movie. As soon as I left the theatre, I only heard favourable comments from fans.

I believe I have tried everything I set out to test with my debut movie. This encourages me to work towards putting my long-term movie acting goals into action," expressed Nisho about the audience's response to Surongo.

Meanwhile, the movie industry is already abuzz with the sequel of the movie being made. Will Nisho be in the sequel too?

"I cannot say anything about it yet but the director probably can. If they want to keep me in the sequel, I will think about how much opportunity there is to showcase my acting, meaning the depth of the story. I will make the next decision [accordingly]," said Nisho about the buzz of a second movie.

Following his success in cinema, Nisho is giving movies some serious thought.

"I have planned out my work schedule regarding future movies that I may act in and I really want to carry out those plans. I would ask the fans to be patient as I cannot disclose details yet."

Nisho further reassured me that no matter what project he chooses in the future, he will not compromise on the quality of his work.

"The interest and appreciation that the audience has shown inspire me to provide strong performances, to get even better at acting. Therefore, I will not compromise on quality in my future projects. Rather, I am hopeful that the movies may actually have interesting plots for all to enjoy," Nisho explained.

Since Nisho formally entered the film industry, a large number of offers to appear in other films started to pour in. But rather than making more films, his goal is to hone his acting abilities. So, he will limit himself to a handful of movies a year.

However, Nisho's recent absence from the drama scene has led many drama directors to believe that he may be giving up on plays. Most of the drama superstars who found success in the movies in the past have not returned. Industry insiders believe Nisho is also moving in that direction.

"But I am not leaving one for the other, as I had no prior experience with acting in movies. So I did it. I will dabble in all mediums of acting for now. The people I look up to for acting have also roamed around all branches of acting," he said.

Maybe Nisho will be seen on the sets of a special story drama soon!

Moreover, it is certain that he is acting again on the big screen. We just have to wait for some more time to see what Nisho's next movie venture is or where his overall acting career is heading.