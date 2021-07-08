Chorki releases first look of Eid film ‘Youtumer’ 

Glitz

TBS Report 
08 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 06:03 pm

Chorki releases first look of Eid film 'Youtumer' 

Directed by Adnan Al Rajeev, the movie stars Pritom Hasan and Ziaul Hoque Polash in lead roles

TBS Report 
08 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 06:03 pm
Chorki releases first look of Eid film ‘Youtumer’ 

Video streaming platform Chorki has released the first teaser of its much anticipated Eid movie, "Youtumer."

Directed by Adnan Al Rajeev, the movie stars Pritom Hasan and Ziaul Hoque Polash in lead roles, according to a press release. 

The movie's release date and official poster were put on Chorki's official Facebook page yesterday. 

The film also stars Gousul Alam Shaon, Sharaf Ahmed Jeevan, Kareena Kaiser, and Salman Muktadir, among many others.

The video streaming platform is yet to launch but they are planning on promoting their content with full vigor before Eid-ul-Azha. "Youtumer" will be streamed on Chorki's website and app with two subscription packages – a 6 month subscription or a 1 year subscription. 

It is set to premiere on the first night of Eid-ul-Adha on Chorki. 
 

