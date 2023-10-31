When story triumphs over gear: Joati's win at the ROSL Photography Competition 2023

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An elderly man sits with his hands on his head, his wrinkled skin giving away his age. His wife, beside him, appears vacant. The photo conveys emptiness and sadness, a sentiment often seen in grandparents' eyes as their children become busy with their own families and jobs. This loneliness can be one of the most harrowing solitudes for a human being.

A Dhaka-based photographer, Md. Zobayer Hossain Joati, captured his grandparents' solitude in one of his photos. The photo conveys more than words, it speaks of many unspoken feelings.

But more importantly, that very photo won the first prize at this year's Royal Overseas League (ROSL) photo contest, which is dedicated to championing international friendship and understanding throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.

Photo: Md. Jobayer Hossain Joati

This non-profit private members' club has been bringing like-minded people together since 1910. And this international photography competition, patronised by The Royal Family, takes place every two years in London.

"I don't get to meet my grandparents and spend quality time with them that often. They live in a village while I have been growing up in urban life, and it naturally affects my relationship with them," said Joati with a sigh.

Joati's winning photo was interestingly captured with a 'OnePlus 8T' mobile phone. This was the first time that a mobile photograph won the ROSL crown prize.

The ROSL authority stated on their website, "The photo was selected by judges for its intelligent cinematic composition, utilising the frame within a frame and its arresting tension between foreground and background subject matter."

This achievement of Joati's further proves that, for a good photo, the gear doesn't always matter; the moment and the story matter.

Joati's passion for photography grew in 2014 during his first year as an undergraduate student. An introvert by nature, he found photography as an outlet to express himself.

Photo: Md. Jobayer Hossain Joati

"Photography compelled me to engage with people, gradually transforming me into an extrovert. I discovered this change to be really interesting, and to this day, my interest in photography remains tireless," shared Joati.

After starting his journey, Joati swiftly accumulated both motivation and success. He started winning awards in inter-university and national photography competitions.

In 2016, he was the first runner-up in a prestigious national photography competition organised by the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts. The competition's theme was the 'Beauty of Chittagong Hill Tracts' and Joati's win not only earned him recognition but also a handsome amount of cash prize with which he bought a DSLR camera.

Photo: Md. Jobayer Hossain Joati

In 2018, after completing his graduation, Joati made a courageous decision to pursue photography as his profession. During this period, an honourable mention in an international photography contest further fuelled his passion.

He received this distinction in the 'Orhan Holding Photography Contest' held in Turkey, and the award was received by the Ambassador of Bangladesh in Turkey on Joati's behalf.

"I realised that to thrive in this field, formal photography education was essential. In 2019, I enrolled in a basic photography course at Pathshala South Asian Media Institute. Subsequently, I enrolled in a two-year Diploma in the photography program at Counter Foto, which is nearing its completion," Joati shared.

Upon starting the diploma, Joati also came to understand the significance and worth of documentary photography. In November 2020, he initiated his involvement with the Martial Art Communities of Bangladesh, a documentary photography project that is still in progress. Through his work on this project, he already achieved considerable recognition in the photography sector.

Earlier in April, Joati reached a milestone by being awarded the 'Alexia Student Grant' from Syracuse University. This grant stands as one of the world's most prestigious and fiercely competitive photography awards. The foundation hands out this award every year to only one student photographer from all over the world.

"This grant is fantastic news for me! I'll be heading to the US next year to work as a research assistant in Syracuse University's photography department," Joati expressed with joy.

"They've even provided me with camera gear worth about Tk8 lakh and a $1000 prize money. I'm looking forward to an enriching experience and hope to complete my master's degree in photography after the program," Joati concluded.