From backstage to billboards: Zia Uddin's journey as an advertisement photographer

Zia Uddin kicked off his commercial photography career with a stroke of luck, landing a prominent Bangladeshi telecom brand in his first ever gig. Although it was a great start, he wasn't fully happy because his passion lay in art direction at the time.

Zia's journey from an art director to an acclaimed advertisement photographer reflects a tale of dedication and self-improvement. Starting in 2003, he overcame initial challenges, sought mentorship, and conquered the intricacies of photography, rising along the way to work with major brands in the nation.

Zia's initial responsibilities as an art director were limited to decorating sets for various shoots and collaborating closely with filmmaker Amitabh Reza Chowdhury at Half Stop Down. Apart from his job at the production house, Zia undertook numerous other assignments in art direction.

Zia, a Fine Arts student back then, realised his understanding of framing and composition did not constitute having a comprehensive knowledge about photography. Seeking improvement, he consulted a Director of Photography (DOP). That interaction inspired him to buy a camera and started experimenting with lenses.

"I experimented with various lenses, trying to figure out the adjustments needed in the set and realised that changing the lens changed everything. Through this, I discovered that photography was a lot of fun. You could say that was the beginning of my journey into advertisement photography," he said.

Zia continued his practice of capturing 'behind-the-scenes' (BTS) shots for a year and his dedication towards this got noticed by brands.

"Back then, the term 'Behind The Scene' wasn't even coined. As the brands knew I had those shots, they used to ask me for the pictures," he said.

This is how he got his first gig from that telecom company. However, the results didn't satisfy him.

"My shots came out overexposed or underexposed, and I wasn't happy. Despite offers from other brands, I didn't accept them because I believed I needed proper training. I contemplated taking a photography course but there weren't many institutions at that time," he recounted.

"I consulted with a friend who introduced me to Mohammad Rakibul Hasan, who mentored me and taught me various aspects of photography over the course of a year."

After a year of hiatus, Zia resumed his photography gigs with a shoot for Bangladesh Army and has not looked back ever since.

"To date, that shoot is the most memorable one for me, full of challenges and adventure, with real life military personnel. The visuals were like the scenes of what we see in movies," he recalled.

From telcos to banks, FMCG brands to lifestyle brands, he has worked with almost all the big brands in the country. He now is a highly acclaimed and internationally recognised advertisement photographer.

"There's an entirely distinct dimension to commercial photography. To thrive in this specialised field, one must have a good understanding of all the genres of photography, given the brand-centric nature of our work. Different brands present diverse themes and campaigns, necessitating versatility," he said.

"The entire process revolves around the brand. One must envision and understand what brands desire, bringing it to life through creative interpretation," he explained.

Zia remarks that a significant challenge he faces is the scarcity of high-tech equipment. Unlike wedding photography, which may require relatively fewer gadgets, advertisement photography demands advanced equipment that is not widely used or available in the country. Interestingly, only a handful of individuals in the industry possess knowledge about these specialised tools.

Consequently, Zia must import these essential items from abroad, incurring higher costs.

"Unfortunately, we lack the facilities of renting equipment in Bangladesh. It's a choice between purchasing the required equipment and neglecting its necessity. I've had to invest significantly in many pieces of equipment and such substantial financial commitments intimidate many photographers," he explained.

Moreover, maintaining consistency in this industry proves challenging due to its inherent uncertainty. Not every month brings a bounty of good offers from brands.

"Some months can be lean, and that's an inevitable part of the business. However, one must stay motivated and focused," he remarked.

Another crucial aspect highlighted by Zia is the necessity of a skilled team. Many photographers falter in forming a team of experts, leading to disruptions in the shoot's output.

For any given project, Zia assembles a team of nearly 12 individuals, including a producer, costume director, tailor, lightman, makeup artist, and production managers.

"It's a collaborative effort, and the importance of a competent team cannot be denied. Regardless of how skilled a photographer may be, poor lighting, uninspiring costumes, and outdated makeup can ruin the final result," he concluded.

Zia is a firm believer of self-improvement. In any given month, he makes sure that he does an experimental shoot to improve his skills. "I research photos of international photographers and try to recreate those," he said.

Recently, Zia gained global recognition by being featured in the "Face to Face" exhibition in Sovicille, Italy, organised by Sienna Awards.