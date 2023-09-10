Monon Muntaka wins 12th Photoffee 'Photographer of the Year' award

Splash

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 05:00 pm

Monon Muntaka wins 12th Photoffee 'Photographer of the Year' award

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 05:00 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Documentary photographer Monon Muntaka has been selected to receive the 12th Photoffee Photographer of the Year (2022) award for her photographic work titled "Texture & Mixture".

Monon will be given a cash prize money of Tk20,000 along with a creat and certificate.

Her "Texture & Mixture" concept was born in 2021 when the artist visited Dinajpur for the first time with a group of artists.

"I wanted my narration to be different from others. Everybody else was focusing on portraits, I wanted to offer something different, and that's why I stopped 'observing' people and chose to concentrate on textures," explained Muntaka.

Each year, the Photoffee Academy of Fine Art Photography recognizes excellence in fine art photography. 

The Photoffee Academy of Fine Art Photography has been giving this award to one promising photographer every year since 2011. Previously, SA Shahriar Ripon, Kamruzzaman, Munem Wasif, Preet Reza, KM Asad, Joy K Roy Chowdhury, Sumon Yusuf, Farida Alam, Salahuddin Ahmed, Emon Mostak Ahmed and  Reyad Abedin have received this award.

 

