Mind your corporate photographs: They count for brand perception, too!

Illustration: TBS

During winter, many companies visit impoverished areas in Bangladesh to distribute blankets, clothes, and food to the needy. However, these events often become photo opportunities, with multiple people posing for pictures while only one individual receives aid.

It seems strange that only a few individuals take up most of the space in a photo, contribute a small blanket weighing around 800 grams or a small pouch of clothing or food items, and give it to a single person who has waited in line for hours. Unfortunately, there have been several instances where it is unclear who is giving and who is receiving.

A few years ago, a photo of a group of followers celebrating their leader's birthday emerged on social media. In the photo, one person holds a piece of cake while the others touch each other's elbows to create the illusion of a chain of hands connecting everyone. This photo made it seem like everyone had an equal stake in feeding the leader and participating in the celebration, and it was heavily trolled.

Similarly, corporate photographs celebrating partnerships often depict a large group posing for a picture while only a few individuals involved in the event or collaboration are being recognised. As a result, the individual acknowledged for their collaboration often becomes insignificant in the crowd.

We can recall the press conference after our women's football team won the SAFF Championship in 2022. The team arrived on an open-deck bus from the airport and then attended the conference, where the front row was filled with officials.

The winning coach, Choton, and captain, Sabina, the main force behind this success, were neglected and stood behind in the crowd! A similar incident occurred at the airport with the men's under-19 cricket champions a few years back. It is surprising to hear, but these incidents happened with champion teams that returned home with golden titles.

It is common to see people posing for photos for media exposure rather than actually participating in the event being photographed. The reasons behind this behaviour can vary.

Photography has become an integral part of our lives. We often click photos to seek validation and attention from others and to feel connected with them. Social media platforms have made it even more popular to post pictures, which has become a way to showcase our lives and be known and appreciated for who we are. We seek recognition and a sense of worth; posing in pictures is one way to achieve that. It has become a means to feel valued and accepted in society.

Deliberately inserting oneself into a photo without the photographer's permission or the photo's subjects is referred to as photobombing. While some people do it naturally, others do it intentionally to establish their organisational prominence. Being featured in a group photo of an organisation signifies that one holds an influential position.

As such, some individuals may photobomb to ensure that they are included in such images and recognised as critical members of the organisation. This behaviour can be attributed to the desire to be accepted and respected by others within the organisation.

In many situations, people might feel unsure whether they should be included in a photograph. Similarly, there may be occasions where assistance is required to ask someone to step out of the frame. In such cases, it is essential to have a well-defined policy in place for corporate snapshots. By doing so, everyone involved can understand the expectations and guidelines, which can ensure clarity and understanding.

Business owners invest significant time and resources in retaining customers by creating a positive company image. Photos of partnerships sent out for a media release or displayed on websites and social media convey explicit brand values, and they do not merely speak about the collaboration.

In fact, how these photos are presented can convey a range of messages about the company's values and priorities. Making consistently striking first impressions is crucial for acquiring new customers and clients, and businesses must ensure that their image accurately reflects their values and priorities.

When distributing aid to the community, it is crucial to present the event mindfully. To create a lasting positive impression, avoid having too many people from the giver side with only a few beneficiaries visible. Instead, aim to have one or two key personnel wearing your company's branded attire and more people from the beneficiary side present. This will help showcase your company's generosity and the intended good deed more effectively.

The Prime Minister's photos are a perfect example of how a strict protocol can result in immaculate and precise images. The authority and photographers only invite those relevant to the photo, ensuring the resulting pictures are clear and focused. This approach helps to create an engaging and professional photograph that can be used for various purposes, including marketing materials, social media, and other digital platforms.

Your brand is the beating heart of your business; it's what sets you apart from your competitors. It's what makes you memorable, trustworthy, and likeable. It's what inspires your colleagues and drives your revenue.

Consider adopting a similar approach to corporate photoshoots to ensure that your brand is accurately represented. Doing so will create high-quality images that will leave a positive and lasting impression on your clients and customers. Your brand perception will improve, your revenue will grow, and your business will flourish.

Good corporate photographs are essential for enhancing your brand image. Take the time to get professional snapshots that are uncluttered and well-composed. Incorporate them into your brand and corporate communication strategies, and be consistent. Remember, these pictures are more than just images; they present your chance to make a bold and impactful statement with your business.

So, always prioritise high-quality and professional corporate photography to portray your brand in the best possible light.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is a Senior Manager of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.