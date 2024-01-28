Video showing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hitting employee goes viral, he clarifies

Iconic Pakistani playback and Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been embroiled in controversy after a video allegedly depicting the singer subjecting his personal employee to physical torture went viral on social media, reported Samaa TV.

In the video, the singer, known for his melodious voice, is seen resorting to physical violence, using shoes and slapping the employee.

The graphic video, circulating online, reportedly shows Khan repeatedly slapping and kicking the employee, even using his shoes to hit, Samaa TV reported.

Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan beating his servent for bottle of Alcohol pic.twitter.com/9DZwYxgPmV— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 27, 2024

Voices can be heard pleading for him to stop, highlighting the severity of the alleged incident and raising serious questions about his conduct and sending shockwaves through the Pakistani music industry and beyond.

Update : Rahat Fateh Ali Khan ( @RFAKWorld )issued a clarification regarding his viral video, There was holy water in the bottle pic.twitter.com/oIStHwWXFp— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 27, 2024

The incident raises concerns about the singer's behaviour and its impact on the well-being of his employees.