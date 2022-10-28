The tide of Bangla cinema has turned for the better: Anam Biswas

With only a handful of tries at directing, Anam Biswas, the director of 'Dui Din er Duniya', has been able to raise expectations among his audience. He believes competition in his field is now at a peak since the audiences' taste has shifted greatly towards better cinema.

Since the release of his film 'Debi' starring Jaya Ahsan, Anam has gained recognition among audiences. His latest directorial venture, Dui Din er Duniya, was released on OTT platform 'Chorki' a few days back.

The movie is slowly gaining traction among the audience, which makes Anam particularly happy.

"Initially, the response from the audience was not as expected. But the good news is that people are slowly understanding and developing an interest in the story," he said during a recent interview.

Anam has earned a reputation for making films in a neat and organised manner.

"However, I finished this one very quickly, which makes me a little uncomfortable. Its story is simple, but has depth to it. If the audience gets the story, they will want to watch it again and again," said Anam.

The acclaimed filmmaker started his career in journalism. During his four years as a journalist, he had little idea that he would become a filmmaker one day.

Anam believes with conviction that the tide of Bangla cinema has turned for the better and will continue in the days to come.

"Initially I was attracted to the newspaper industry. Even though I had no experience working in reporting, I used to watch the work of others. In the evening, during the front page makeup, it felt great. However, at one point, I moved out of the newspaper job to engage in cultural activities," said Anam.

Anam was getting used to his new life; occasionally acting in plays and sometimes singing and playing the guitar. After a while he took the corporate world and started working in advertising agencies like Asiatic and Grey. He worked on creating concepts of advertisements for companies like Grameenphone, Banglalink.

It was around this time that actor Gausul Alam Shaon tasked Anam Biswas with writing the story of 'Aynabaji', later directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury. He accepted it as a challenge and wrote the story. Aynabaji became an instant hit and a cornerstone of Bangla cinema.

But this is not where Anam's story ends.

Now it was his turn to try his luck as a film director. Director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon set up Anam to direct the government-funded film 'Debi' in 2018, produced by Jaya Ahsan. Since its release, he has made a name for himself as a filmmaker.

Anam now plans to go full speed ahead with directing theatrical movies, web movies and web series. Several stories are already in the works. He is only waiting for a producer for the films and work can start.

"Not all the stories were written by me; I plan to create a writers panel who will work with me throughout the year," Anam said.

