‘Virus’: Are ‘deshi’ zombies invading our screens?

'Virus' poster. Photo: Collected

The foretaste of Chorki original web-series 'Virus', directed by Anam Biswas of 'Debi' fame, was released yesterday, 2 August, on Chorki's official social handles. The foretaste – an abstract teaser – seems to be hinting at Bangladeshi Zombies hitting the airwaves soon.

Previously, a similar kind of foretaste was revealed for Afran Nisho's 'Surango'. This form of the teaser shows what to expect in the movie/series, without giving up much of the surprise.

The foretaste teases telekinesis, chainsaw massacre and all kinds of gory-goodness on screen. However, whether the characters turn into zombies through an actual viral outbreak or use of a drug is not yet clear. Its release date is scheduled to be 10 August.

Shamol Mawla, Tariq Anam Khan, Sharif Siraj, Rashed Mamun Apu and other stars will perform in the series.