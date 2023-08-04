‘Virus’: Are ‘deshi’ zombies invading our screens?

Splash

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 09:31 am

Related News

‘Virus’: Are ‘deshi’ zombies invading our screens?

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 09:31 am
&#039;Virus&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'Virus' poster. Photo: Collected

The foretaste of Chorki original web-series 'Virus', directed by Anam Biswas of 'Debi' fame, was released yesterday, 2 August, on Chorki's official social handles. The foretaste – an abstract teaser – seems to be hinting at Bangladeshi Zombies hitting the airwaves soon.

Previously, a similar kind of foretaste was revealed for Afran Nisho's 'Surango'. This form of the teaser shows what to expect in the movie/series, without giving up much of the surprise. 

The foretaste teases telekinesis, chainsaw massacre and all kinds of gory-goodness on screen. However, whether the characters turn into zombies through an actual viral outbreak or use of a drug is not yet clear. Its release date is scheduled to be 10 August.

Shamol Mawla, Tariq Anam Khan, Sharif Siraj, Rashed Mamun Apu and other stars will perform in the series. 

 

virus / Chorki / Anam Biswas / Shamol Mawla / OTT / Zombie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

17h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee