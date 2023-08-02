Beauty queen Torsa set to scale new height - 19,000 feet

In the vast highlands of Ladakh, where majestic mountains and endless skies embrace, lies a remarkable indication to human ingenuity and perseverance, the Chisum-Demchok Road.

Like a daring stroke on nature's canvas, this road meanders through the awe-inspiring landscape, ascending to breathtaking heights that defy imagination. The area is soaring over 19,000 feet above sea level.

The Ladakh International Fashion Runway 2023, organised by the Ladakh Art and Entertainment Alliance, is set to showcase bravery and beauty in this magnificent place. The event, inspired by the G20 summit, will take place from 23 August to 3 September.

Women leaders from G20 member nations and invited nations, including Miss Universe, Miss Earth, Miss World, delegates from all over the world will participate in the programme and will share their thoughts on empowerment and peace.

Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, Miss World Bangladesh 2019, will represent Bangladesh at the festival.

Recently, Torsa sat down with The Business Standard and shared her feelings about participating in this event, as well as her journey in life thus far.

"Since the age of four or five, my mother raised me in a culturally conscious environment, so that I don't get distracted from doing good work. And day by day, I started to love that environment. My mother used to sing and though my father was a lawyer, he used to sing as well, sometimes even professionally," Torsa said.

Apart from singing, dancing, and poetry, Torsa also possesses remarkable skills in mime acting. In 2008, she had the opportunity to showcase her talents at the International Drama Festival in Delhi, where she participated through her mime performance.

Recounting that memorable experience, Torsa fondly shared, "It was the first time I ventured beyond the borders to represent Bangladesh. I was merely nine years old at the time, and my act centred around the theme of the liberation war."

Torsa, with a passion for making a difference, engaged in social activities from the age of 10. She joined the Leo Club of Chittagong Dynamic City, part of Lions Clubs International, and progressed from a volunteer to becoming the organisation's president, showcasing her commitment and leadership abilities.

Since her early days of engaging in social work, Torsa's dedication has only grown stronger, leading her to establish her very own foundation called 'The Smile Foundation.' Through this initiative, she continues to spread happiness and positively impacts the lives of many.

"I, along with some like-minded individuals, established The Smile Foundation during the Covid lockdown to extend support to underprivileged communities and raise awareness among the masses," said Torsa.

During her time at Chittagong University, Torsa spontaneously decided to participate in Miss World Bangladesh. Surprisingly, she had no prior preparation and hadn't undergone any formal training for the competition.

"I suddenly felt the urge to participate, and I just went for it," Torsa shared. Despite the lack of preparation, her natural charm and presence won her the prestigious title of Miss World Bangladesh in London in 2019.

Her career really took off after she was crowned Miss World Bangladesh in 2019. Despite her busy schedule with studies, she remained dedicated to her multifaceted career, excelling as a model, dancer, and ambassador for various esteemed organisations.

Notably, her modelling assignments took her to different countries worldwide, including India, South Korea, and more.

When asked about her participation in the Ladakh festival, she said, "I was initially contacted by the festival authority, and after receiving an email invitation, I promptly applied. The process involved thorough verification, and eventually, I was selected," she said.

"While I have done fashion shows in various locations, this time it's at an impressive altitude of 19,000 feet, which is undeniably exhilarating. I'm really looking forward to it. To prepare myself, I've been diligently engaging in daily exercises, particularly focusing on breathing exercises."

Furthermore, she revealed an exciting plan for the event.

"During the festival, we will symbolise unity by bringing a handful of sand from our homeland and constructing a small pillar with the slogan of this year's G20 summit, One Earth-One Family-One Future, written on it."

In addition to participating in the festival, all delegates will have the opportunity to engage with diplomats from various countries in Delhi.