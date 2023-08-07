Tareen to make her film debut

Tareen Jahan, popularly known just by her first name Tareen, is a household name when it comes to Bangladeshi Television dramas. The seasoned actress is now finally transcending into the world of silver screens as she will be making her movie debut with Hridi Huq's '1971 Shei Shob Din.'

The movie has been produced by government funds and will narrate tales of the Liberation War. It will be released in theatres across the country on 18 August.

Speaking about her debut in films, Tareen said, "I am really happy to make my debut in Hridi's first-ever film. Hridi is too meticulous and too much of a perfectionist as a director. We had to do a ton of re-shoots and that is also why we are all optimistic about the movie. I haven't made my debut in cinema till now because I was never presented with a script that I genuinely admired."