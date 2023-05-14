A Swift Renaissance: How Bey and Tay fare up after long hiatus

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 10:35 am

TBS Report

14 May, 2023, 10:25 am

Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 10:35 am

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 10:35 am
Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Photo: Collected

Growing up, Michael Jackson used to be unanimously regarded as the biggest music celebrity out there. When the King of Pop announced his comeback 'This Is It' tour in 2009, - a tour consisting of fifty concerts - tickets were sold out in 50 odd minutes.

Taylor Swift and Beyonce- two queens of their respective musical arenas, are not far off from MJ, as after hiatuses of five and seven years respectively, the duo also sold out their shows in a jiffy. 

The fans were so electrified, in fact, that both these tours saw a whopping sale of tickets. Beyonce's 57 tour dates were sold out within 20 minutes while Swift's 52 dates were sold out almost immediately. 

The tours from Bey and Tay had everyone at the edge of their seats. 

Both of their recent albums have created a massive surge of demand. Most notably, Taylor Swift's 'Midnight' had so many simultaneous streams that it literally crashed Spotify. It is no wonder that everyone is so enthusiastically receptive to these tours.

Of course, the music comes first, but the aesthetics of a live concert are equally important. Beyonce and Swift, who regularly wear fishnets, hotpants, knee boots, and sequined bodysuits, are the best at serving out eccentric, yet contemporary fashion choices on stage. 

Taylor has frequently changed her outfits since beginning her tour on March 17 while remaining committed to a select group of designers, including Versace, Elie Saab, and Oscar de la Renta.

Beyoncé has so far shared a video of her Stockholm performance with her 308 million Instagram followers, along with a cover of Vogue France where she is wearing a tour outfit by Balmain. 

Renaissance features Beyonce performing atop a lunar vehicle, playing the role of a news anchor while dressed as a queen bee, and suspended above the crowd as she sits on a model horse completely covered in sparkling rhinestones.

Taylor has been regularly posting updates about her shows to her 264 million Instagram followers, each one more gushing than the last in which she thanks her fans for their fervor and commitment.

The 'Renaissance World Tour', announced in February after being teased last autumn, is the star's first solo tour since 2016. The tour, which continues until September, is expected to earn the international artist nearly $2.1 billion, according to business magazine Forbes. Ticketmaster records were broken by Swift's tour's single-day sales, which peaked at two million. Swift is expected to earn $1.6 billion from the tour's predicted sales of more than $1.9 billion.

 

