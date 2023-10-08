Swastika Mukherjee signs for another Bangladeshi movie

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 10:35 am
08 October, 2023

Swastika Mukherjee signs for another Bangladeshi movie

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After portraying Himu Akram's Alta Banu, Indian actress Swastika Mukherjee has signed up for yet another Bangladeshi film. Directed by Kamrul Islam Rifat, Swastika will be coming to Dhaka soon to start shooting for the mystery thriller 'One Eleven.'

Speaking to The Business Standard, executive producer Robin Shams said, "Everything is commencing according to our plans. We have just finished contractual paperwork with Swastika and we are in the process of signing other actors as well. The entire shooting will be done in Bangladesh. We will update the media regarding further details when we have them."

'One eleven' is based on a story by Humayun Kabir Biswas. Afzal Hossain will be co-starring alongside Swastika Mukherjee.

 

