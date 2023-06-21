Swastika Mukherjee to play lead in 'Durgapur Junction'

Swastika Mukherjee will soon be appearing as one of the leads in Arindam Bhattacharya's new film 'Durgapur Junction', alongside Vikram Chatterjee, who will play a young cop. In the movie, Swastika will play a journalist.

The thriller about serial killings, is set in the town of Durgapur. The film's plot follows the mystery behind a series of murders and Swastika's desperate struggle to unravel the mystery with the help of a young but strong-headed police officer.

This will be the third time Swastika and Vikram will share the screen.