Rakhi Sawant confirms she got married to boyfriend Adil Khan in 2022 even as he denies it

Splash

Hindustan Times
12 January, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 11:53 am

Related News

Rakhi Sawant confirms she got married to boyfriend Adil Khan in 2022 even as he denies it

Rakhi Sawant confirmed her wedding with boyfriend Adil Khan. She posted their pictures on Instagram as well

Hindustan Times
12 January, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 11:53 am
Rakhi Sawant marry boyfriend Adil Khan&#039;s alleged wedding pictures surfaced online.
Rakhi Sawant marry boyfriend Adil Khan's alleged wedding pictures surfaced online.

After wedding pictures of Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan surfaced online, she confirmed her secret wedding which took place on 2 July 2022. She said she got married to Adil last year, after three months of knowing him. Her confirmation comes after Adil denied the wedding speculations to a news channel.

On Wednesday, pictures featured Rakhi wearing a white and pink coloured sharara, with a beige dupatta on her head. Adil looked casual in a shirt and jeans. The two had garlands around their neck and were seen signing some paper which appeared to be their marriage registration form. Later, she shared the photos on her Instagram account and wrote, "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil."

Speaking to ETimes about the wedding which came out of nowhere to fans, Rakhi said, "Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai (If you associate yourself with Rakhi Sawant then that means you have invited shame)."

"A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai (I am worried hence people need to know about my wedding)," she also added.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Speaking about him in the same interview, Rakhi called marrying Ritesh a 'mistake' and said she learnt about him after participating in Bigg Boss. She also added that her marriage with Ritesh wasn't legal as he hadn't divorced his first wife. According to her, she has a 'strong desire to become a mother', however, it's Adil's family who is yet to accept her.

Rakhi recently came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.

Top News

Rakhi Sawant / Indian actress

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

32m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'