Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

Bollywood actress Karenjit Kaur alias Sunny Leone's work permit for a Bangladeshi film has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued a notification in this regard today.

Earlier, on 2 March, the ministry allowed 11 Indian artistes, including Sunny Leone, to enter Bangladesh to shoot for the film "Soldiers" directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni.

Of them, Sunny Leone has been denied the work permit.

The shoot for the film set to be start from 5 March to 4 September under certain conditions.