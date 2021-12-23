TM Records astounds industry with Sunny Leone in Oyshee’s song

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 11:57 am

TM Records said that they would capture the music industry of Bangladesh with bombshells, which is reflected in song after song and music videos by the record label.

Now, TM Records has released a glimpse of the new song "Dushtu Polapain" written, tuned and composed by Taposh and sung by a sought after artist of this generation, Oyshee.

Bollywood heartthrob heroine Sunny Leone has appeared in the music video.

Fashion icon Farzana Munny, the chairperson of TM Records, produced and styled the song while Bollywood choreographer Adil Shaikh directed it.

In the song, Taposh has re-introduced the strength and charm of Oyshee's voice as a musician.

Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee said, "Kaushik Hossain Taposh and Farzana Munny have reinvented me in every song. I am forever indebted to them. They have taught young artists like me to dream big and to make dreams come true. This song is one of those dreams. I feel very fortunate to be a part of TM Records' new journey. Especially with Sunny Leone performing in one of my songs."

Oyshee believes that the release of the song will create an eccentric sensation among the listeners.

TM Records has broken into the country's music arena to fan out Bangla music worldwide.

The record label gives equal momentum to the aesthetic presentation of a song alongside the song itself; for which the music video for each song is being produced in an international standard format.

The song "Dushtu Polapain" was filmed in Mumbai. 

Sunny Leone / TM Records / Kaushik Hossain Taposh / Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee

