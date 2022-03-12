Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

Bollywood actress Karenjit Kaur, popularly known as Sunny Leone, has arrived in Dhaka to perform in a programme here.

"So happy to be in this beautiful country!" wrote the American-Indian actress in her official Facebook page today.

She was scheduled to visit here for the shooting of a Bangladeshi film "Soldiers". But the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday issued a notification revoking her work and entry permit in Bangladesh citing unavoidable reasons.

Earlier on 2 March, the ministry allowed 11 Indian artistes, including Sunny Leone, to enter Bangladesh to shoot for the film "Soldiers" directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni.

