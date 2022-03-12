Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

Splash

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 07:32 pm

Related News

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 07:32 pm

Bollywood actress Karenjit Kaur, popularly known as Sunny Leone, has arrived in Dhaka to perform in a programme here.

"So happy to be in this beautiful country!" wrote the American-Indian actress in her official Facebook page today.

She was scheduled to visit here for the shooting of a Bangladeshi film "Soldiers". But the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday issued a notification revoking her work and entry permit in Bangladesh citing unavoidable reasons.

Earlier on 2 March, the ministry allowed 11 Indian artistes, including Sunny Leone, to enter Bangladesh to shoot for the film "Soldiers" directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni.
 

Top News

Sunny Leone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

5h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

4h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

6h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian troops regroup on outskirt of Kyiv

Russian troops regroup on outskirt of Kyiv

1h | Videos
Rabbit nurture is going on commercially in Rajshahi

Rabbit nurture is going on commercially in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Shakib available for selection in South Africa tour

Shakib available for selection in South Africa tour

2h | Videos
Ponzi Scheme: Grasp all, lose all

Ponzi Scheme: Grasp all, lose all

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings