Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Bollywood actress Karenjit Kaur, popularly known as Sunny Leone, has arrived in Dhaka to perform in a programme here.
"So happy to be in this beautiful country!" wrote the American-Indian actress in her official Facebook page today.
She was scheduled to visit here for the shooting of a Bangladeshi film "Soldiers". But the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday issued a notification revoking her work and entry permit in Bangladesh citing unavoidable reasons.
Earlier on 2 March, the ministry allowed 11 Indian artistes, including Sunny Leone, to enter Bangladesh to shoot for the film "Soldiers" directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni.