Shawn Levy to helm Ryan Reynolds starring ‘Deadpool 3’

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:22 pm

Ryan Renolds. Photo: Collected
Ryan Renolds. Photo: Collected

After directing "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project" director Shawn Levy is again teaming up with Ryan Reynolds for Dealpool 3, reports Variety.

Deadpool 3 Marks Shawn Levy's entry into the Marvel Cinematic universe.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two films of the franchise, are set to pen the highly anticipated third installment of "Deadpool."

Earlier, Emmy award-winning writers of "Bobs Burgers", Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux had been approached to pen "Deadpool 3" but Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will instead return for scripting the third outing. 

"Deadpool 3" is based on the "X-Men" comic book character curated by Rob Liefeld.  

No cast members except Reynolds have been confirmed yet for Marvel's comedic action franchise.

"Deadpool 2" starred Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.

"Deadpool" debuted in 2016 was helmed by Tim Miller, while the second film of the franchise debuted in 2018 was directed by David Leitch.

The "Deadpool" films are the highest-grossing "X-Men" movies of all time, each bagging over $780 million worldwide.

