Deadpool 3: First look at Hugh Jackman in the classic Wolverine costume

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 July, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

Deadpool 3: First look at Hugh Jackman in the classic Wolverine costume

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have shared the first look of Deadpool 3, in which they're seen in costumes closer to the comic books.

Hindustan Times
11 July, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 12:18 pm
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been exchanging jibes on social media for years. So the first look of Deadpool 3, starring both men, seems pretty much like a long-awaited casting coup. Their first look from Deadpool 3 came out on Monday. 

In the first look still image posted by both Ryan and Hugh on social media, the two are seen walking beside each other. Ryan is in his classic red costume with his face covered by the mask. Hugh is refreshingly seen in the vintage yellow Wolverine costume, that comes quite close to the character's attire in comic books.

Hugh first appeared as Logan aka Wolverine in Bryan Singer's 2000 film X-Men and followed it up with X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), a cameo in Matthew Vaughn's X-Men: First Class (2011), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and another cameo in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

His send-off as the character was in James Mangold's 2017 film Logan. Seven years after that, he will now return as Wolverine, in classic yellow costume fashion, in Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3, which is currently under filming and will release in cinemas next year.

Ryan first appeared as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He starred in the character's origin story in Tim Miller's Deadpool (2016) and then followed it up with the sequel, David Leitch's Deadpool 2 (2018). Six years later, he will return as Deadpool in the threequel, in which he also serves as a co-producer and co-writer.

Deadpool 3 will be released in the US on November 8, 2024, as the first film of the MCU's Phase Six.

The film is a sequel to the Deadpool and Deadpool 2 films from 20th Century Fox. It is the 37th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool 3 will also see Jennifer Garner reprise her role of Elektra. She previously appeared as the character in Mark Steven Johnson's 2003 film Daredevil and its 2006 spin-off Elektra, directed by Rob Bowman.

Deadpool / Deadpool 3 / Hugh Jackman / Ryan Reynolds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

49m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

54m | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

4h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

17h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

21h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency